Plattsmouth defeats Ralston, improves to 2-0

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Another victory for the Blue Devils.

Plattsmouth defeated the Ralston Rams 29 to 20 in high school football on Friday evening, improving the Blue Devils record to 2-0.

“Our execution was better,” said Head Coach Bob Dzuris. “Hopefully, we can keep it up.”

The Rams scored quickly to take a 6 to 0 lead, but senior Adam Eggert returned the kickoff to the Ram 38 yard line, setting up a touchdown run by Christian Meneses. The PAT was good and the Blue Devils enjoyed their first lead.

Ralston, however, quickly responded with a touchdown pass at the 6 minute mark of the quarter for a 13 to 7 lead.

Plattsmouth would score again, but Ralston would take a 20 to 14 lead at halftime.

Early in the second half, however, senior Rece Baker returned a punt to the Ram 29 yard line and the momentum would turn to the Blue Devils for good.

Meneses scored on a short run to tie the game.

Then, with less than nine minutes remaining, Plattsmouth took over on its own 42 yard line and went down the field with Meneses again running in for a score. With the PAT successful, the Blue Devils led 27 to 20.