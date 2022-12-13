Plattsmouth driver in Iowa accident

GLENWOOD, Iowa – A driver from Plattsmouth was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Mills County, Iowa, last Saturday.

The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 34 near 295th Street at approximately 4:20 p.m.

According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Department, there is a stationary mobile traffic light placed at that area because of a lane closure on a bridge there.

Mariah Glynn, 23, who was traveling west on the highway, struck that light causing disabling damage as it was pushed further into a ditch and ended up facing an unintended direction, the sheriff’s department said.

Glynn’s vehicle also sustained disabling damage and needed to be towed away. The Iowa Department of Transportation was notified of the accident, the sheriff’s department said.