Plattsmouth easily handles Lincoln Northwest, 78-7

  • Updated
  • 0
big win

Junior Gage Olsen runs for a two-point conversion following an early touchdown in Plattsmouth's 78-7 win over Lincoln Northwest on Friday evening

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – After losing to top-ranked Bennington last week, the Plattsmouth Blue Devil came back in a big way Friday evening beating Lincoln Northwest, 78-7.

After blocking a Northwest punt in the opening moments, junior Ethan Walker ran 12 yards for a score and the rout was on. The Blue Devils even scored on two-point conversion after the first two touchdowns.

By the end of the first quarter, Plattsmouth led 37-7.

It took less than two minutes in the second quarter for the Blue Devils to score again, which was followed by a touchdown run by senior T.J. Fitzpatrick at the 7:06 mark to make it 51-7 after the PAT.

Plattsmouth would continue scoring throughout the second half and ended up improving its record in this young season to 1-2.

