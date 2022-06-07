Plattsmouth EMS sponsors blood drive

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth residents gave back to the community Tuesday during a blood drive at the Plattsmouth fire and rescue station.

Plattsmouth Emergency Medical Services (EMS) members co-sponsored the blood drive with the American Red Cross. Plattsmouth EMS representative Reba Graf said the department was pleased with the response to the event. She said they reached their goal of accumulating a large amount of blood to help people.

“We collected 22 units for our first drive and are calling it a success,” Graf said Wednesday morning. “We are in the works of planning future Red Cross blood donation days.”

Graf, who serves as a paramedic with Plattsmouth’s department, said blood drives were important components of a healthy community. Statistics from the American Red Cross show that someone in the United States needs blood for surgeries, treatments or emergencies every two seconds.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs,” Graf said. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

People who have all blood types are needed, as blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. Graf said people with types O negative, A negative and B negative are especially needed. Type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone. It is often used to treat trauma patients.

Graf said blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases during their treatment processes. Premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims also use blood that is donated from area residents.

“Hosting a blood drive coincides with the Plattsmouth EMS core values of giving back to the community,” Graf said. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a co-worker, loved one or neighbor.”

