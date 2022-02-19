Plattsmouth enters playoffs on winning note

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys basketball team last Friday evening completed its regular season in style beating Omaha Gross by 15 points and building momentum heading into its postseason district tournament.

The Blue Devils set the tone early on by jumping out to a 13-0 lead over the visiting Cougars on their way to a 49-34 victory, the team’s eighth win of the year.

“We came out well in the first quarter,” said Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson.

His team wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard as senior guard Jude Wehrbein hit a 3-pointer with less than 20 seconds gone.

Following a Gross turnover, senior guard Kevin Winscot hit a three at the 7:04 mark for a 6-0 lead.

Then, at the 5:45 mark, Winscot hit another three for a nine-point lead.

Eventually, the lead grew to 13-0 before senior Kevin Lugang hit a basket to finally put the Cougars on the board at the 2:12 mark.

It would turn out to be the only points for Gross in the quarter.

A reverse layup by senior guard Sam Campin, followed by two free throws by senior point guard Braden Widick, made the score 17-2 after the first frame.

The Plattsmouth dominance continued and soon it was 20-2 before the Cougars rallied to make things more interesting at the break.

Four consecutive Cougar points made the score 20-7 before Winscot hit a three at the 3:30 mark. Then, Gross ran off eight straight points and trailed only 27-15 at half.

As in the first quarter, the Blue Devils wasted little time once play resumed as Widick quickly made a layup for a 29-15 advantage. Campin then made a 3-pointer from the deep corner for a 17-point lead.

After that, the teams traded baskets before Campin hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 40-23 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars scored six of the first eight points in that final frame, but any thoughts of a big comeback were soon dashed as the Blue Devils soon increased their lead to 47-30. Among those points was another three by Campin at the 3:25 mark.

Widick completed the Plattsmouth scoring with a layup for a 49-30 edge before Gross scored the game’s final four points.

Tilson had plenty of praise for his defense.

“We contested every (Gross) shot and made it hard for them.”

He added that whenever Gross would make a run, his team would answer with key baskets.

Being the last home game of the regular season, his players, especially the seniors, were pumped up and really focused on what needed to be done against the visitors.

Winscot led Plattsmouth in scoring with 16 points, including four three-point baskets. Campin finished with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Wehrbein and Widick each contributed nine points.

Winscot and senior guard Owen Prince each grabbed six defensive rebounds, while Winscot also had four offensive rebounds.

“Our seniors did a great job,” Tilson said.

Also nice was that everyone played, he added.

“All of the non-starters got in the game and that was cool.”

Plattsmouth finished its regular season 8-14 with a game on Tuesday against Waverly High School in district tournament play.

Omaha Gross finished its regular season 4-17.

Omaha Gross - 2 13 8 11 - 34

Plattsmouth - 17 10 13 9 - 49

Plattsmouth (49)

Fitzpatrick 0-1 0-0 0, Wehrbein 1-4 6-9 9, Campin 5-10 0-0 13, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 0-4 0-2 0, Winscot 6-12 0-0 16, Widick 3-6 3-4 9, Wiseman 0-0 0-1 0, Sohl 0-0 2-2 2.

