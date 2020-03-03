Plattsmouth event to feature Bridges Out of Poverty talk

PLATTSMOUTH – Hundreds of people with the help of an Omaha organization have crossed the bridge out of poverty and into stability and hope.

Could that success occur in Plattsmouth and Cass County?

At next week’s Cass County Poverty event at the Plattsmouth V.F.W. headquarters, 510 First Ave., an official with the Omaha/Council Bluffs Bridges Out of Poverty, Inc. will discuss the purpose of the organization and its success rate, which might encourage people here to consider starting a similar program.

Bridges Out of Poverty offers a 10-week program of classes in which its students learn life skills such as time management, problem solving, mental models, building social capital, role of language, negotiation, personal financial management and more, said Roger E. Howard, volunteer president and CEO of the organization.

“We are blessed to help under-resourced individuals move from instability to stability and from hopelessness to hope after only 10 weeks of class,” he said. “It is amazing to see this transformation. We are defeating poverty in our community.”

This program has seen a 93 percent graduation rate with each graduate seeing their net income increased and their debts reduced, Howard said.