PLATTSMOUTH – From where touchdowns were scored to putting down roots.
That’s the apparent future for the former Plattsmouth High School football field as the city is in forward motion seeking developers willing to, well, hit pay dirt.
“It has excellent potential,” Mayor Paul Lambert said.
The field and an empty bus barn are located near the intersection of North Ninth Street and Washington Avenue right behind the Cassco Arms Apartments and just steps away from the main downtown area. The area covers nearly four acres.
According to Lambert, the city has been working with developers who seem interested in creating single-family homes there, including townhomes and condos.
“We aren’t looking for any apartment complex,” Lambert said.
Nor is the city interested in any commercial development, he added.
“It will be residential.”
At its last meeting, the City Council approved an incentive for builders by placing a Planned Unit Development overlay on the land’s current zoning district.
“It’s a step closer to development,” Lambert said. “It speeds things along. It’s like shining a car before selling it.”
Lambert said he hasn’t yet seen any firm proposals for the property, but hopes one will come in the near future.
“I would hope within six months something would come through,” he said.