PLATTMOUTH - The Plattsmouth Fall Clean-up will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the east end of Main Street past the railroad tracks.
Plattsmouth residents may drop off items free of charge, but non-residents and trucks greater than one ton are required to pay a fee in cash. Senior and disabled citizens, who are unable to transport their items, may call 402-296-2522 before Friday to arrange for pickup on Friday morning. Items not being accepted include computers, monitors, hazardous waste, concrete, explosives, tires, liquids, trash, paint, railroad ties, or raw garbage.