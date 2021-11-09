Plattsmouth fall cleanup this weekend

PLATTSMOUTH – Don’t forget this year’s Fall Cleanup will be this Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the east end of Main Street past the railroad tracks. Plattsmouth residents may drop off items free of charge with non-residents paying a $15 cash fee.

Residents and non-residents with trucks weighing greater than one ton are required to pay a $50 cash fee.

This will be a chance to get rid of unwanted items too large for normal garbage pickup, such as junk, old furniture, mattresses, carpeting, etc., by placing them in four large containers at the disposal site.

Separate metal from other junk as metal must be placed in a separate pile.

City officials will also accept batteries, used motor oil and junk cars. Call 296-2155 to arrange for towing for junk cars, if necessary. Empty propane bottles will also be accepted.

Items not accepted will be brush, limbs, trees, leaves, computers and monitors. No hazardous waste, concrete, explosives, tires, liquids, trash, paint, railroad ties or raw garbage will be accepted.

Senior and disabled citizens who are unable to transport their items may call 402-296-2522 no later than Thursday to arrange for pickup on Friday morning.

