PLATTSMOUTH – Sophia Vinduska recently welcomed a new addition to her family – her great, great grandson.
There are now five generations in this family whose roots stretch back decades in this area.
Vinduska’s growing family gathered together last week at the Woodbridge Senior Assisted Living Home in Plattsmouth for her to meet her great, great grandson, Derek Sood, for the first time.
He is the son of Brianne Sood, Vinduska’s great granddaughter, who is the daughter of Ann Moylan, Vinduska’s granddaughter, who is the daughter of Carolyn Chleborad, Vinduska’s daughter. All were the first born in their respective families.
“A lot of firsts,” Chleborad said.
Needless to say, it was quite a moving moment when Vinduska held Derek for the first time.
“It’s extra special that’s for sure,” she said. “I’m proud of every grandchild.”
Vinduska, now 99, has lived in the Plattsmouth area her entire life. She and her late husband, Henry, started farming west of town more than 80 years ago with their son, Lynn, now running the farm. In fact, Vinduska lived there up until two years ago.
“I never smoked or drank, kept working, stayed active,” she said. “I had my share of fun, too.”
She has long enjoyed playing pinochle and making quilts.
Vinduska was also a leader in 4-H and taught sewing to many young people.
“She’s leaving a great legacy,” Chleborad said.
“She’s thrilled that we continue to grow,” added Chleborad’s sister Marilyn Cahalane of Plattsmouth.
Everyone had a great time, Chleborad said.
“This is a big event in our family,” she said.