PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth High School graduate is raising funds to pay off medical bills after her father passed away unexpectedly on Friday.
Chloe Andersen is selling bracelets to help her family with medical and funeral bills. Each bracelet is $5 and can be ordered through Chloe Andersen’s personal Facebook page. Residents can use the Venmo mobile payment service to order bracelets at the address of @Chloe-Andersen-13.
Andersen is requesting that people label their Venmo purchases AndersenFundraiser-(number of bracelets). This will help her keep track of each order.
Jerry Andersen passed away on Dec. 6. He suffered a heart attack at the age of 49 last September and spent an extended amount of time in the hospital due to open-heart surgery. He is survived by his wife Laura and daughters Chloe, Hannah, Melanie and Sarah.
The bracelets are red, black and white and have a small Plattsmouth “P” emblem attached to them. Proceeds will be used to pay for medical bills incurred during the open-heart surgery and recovery process. They will also help pay for funeral bills and regular monthly expenses.