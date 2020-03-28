Plattsmouth farmers finish first in corn growing contest

PLATTSMOUTH – Local corn growers Marvin and Glenn Wiles are among the best in the country, according to the National Corn Growers Association.

In the 2019 National Corn Yield Contest, an annual event by the association, the Wiles brothers finished first in the state in the no-till, non-irrigated class with a yield of 295.9138 bushels per acre.

They were among 531 state winners in various classes nationwide. There were 7,454 entries from 46 states in this contest that recognizes farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results.

The Wiles and the other winners were recognized in late February at the 2020 Commodity Classic, the premier convention and trade show of the U.S. corn, soybean, sorghum, wheat and equipment industries, according to the corn growers association.

It was held this year in San Antonio, Texas.

“I’m flattered,” Marvin said recently. “There are a lot of excellent growers in that circle, the best of the best. It’s fun to rub shoulders with them. Rarely do I go and don’t learn something.”

Nevertheless, Marvin said modestly that it sometimes takes as much or more luck than skill to have a successful crop.

