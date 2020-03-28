Plattsmouth farmers finish first in corn growing contest

PLATTSMOUTH – Local corn growers Marvin and Glenn Wiles are among the best in the country, according to the National Corn Growers Association.
In the 2019 National Corn Yield Contest, an annual event by the association, the Wiles brothers finished first in the state in the no-till, non-irrigated class with a yield of 295.9138 bushels per acre.
They were among 531 state winners in various classes nationwide. There were 7,454 entries from 46 states in this contest that recognizes farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results.
The Wiles and the other winners were recognized in late February at the 2020 Commodity Classic, the premier convention and trade show of the U.S. corn, soybean, sorghum, wheat and equipment industries, according to the corn growers association.
It was held this year in San Antonio, Texas.
“I’m flattered,” Marvin said recently. “There are a lot of excellent growers in that circle, the best of the best. It’s fun to rub shoulders with them. Rarely do I go and don’t learn something.”
Nevertheless, Marvin said modestly that it sometimes takes as much or more luck than skill to have a successful crop.
Last year, for example, their crop benefited from “good, timely rain” that obviously is beyond everyone’s control, he said.
Luck or skill, the Wiles and all those who were recognized play an important role in feeding the world, said Kevin Ross, the corn growers president and a farmer from Minden, Iowa.
“Their harvest again produced an abundance of corn to meet the world’s growing demand for food, feed and fiber,” he said in a statement from the association. “The achievements of these winners contribute to the overall pool of knowledge from which the industry draws while highlighting how adaptation and innovation, when combined with state-of-the-art technology, can help farmers achieve true excellence and inspire their peers.
“These accomplishments highlight not only personal triumphs, but also the collective achievements of the industry that supports them.”
Farmers are encouraged through the contest to utilize new, efficient production techniques.
And, it showed in the results of the national winners, according to Ross.
On average they planted 39,009 seeds per acre, compared to 33,785 for all entrants. They also applied an average of 323.6666 pounds of nitrogen, 102.4814 pounds of phosphorus and 210.9259 pounds of potassium per acre.
The National Corn Yield Contest began in 1965 with 20 entries from three states. At that time, the highest overall yield was 218.9 bushels per acre, according to Ross.
