Plattsmouth final stop of fundraising run

PLATTSMOUTH – Steve Sousek is on a mission to raise $52,000 for women in crisis and unborn children at risk.

And, that mission will end in Plattsmouth.

Sousek, an avid long-distance runner, plans to run 520 miles across Nebraska with the hope of raising $100 from each mile.

And, he plans to do it in just 10 days, beginning Saturday.

Sousek said the idea of running for a greater cause has often crossed his mind.

That’s why he developed Runborn, as his outlet to help women who are also running for their lives, whether it’s due to abuse or crisis pregnancies.

His route will take him from the Colorado border just west of Grant to the Iowa border at Plattsmouth. The entire planned route can be seen at www.runborn.org. Runners are welcome to join him for any length of the trek and can sign up on the website.

Sousek plans to reach Plattsmouth on June 29.

The money raised will be split between St. Gianna Women’s Homes and the Women’s Care Center of Lincoln.

“It will definitely be a challenge to run that far for 10 days in a row,” he said. “But, knowing my effort is encouraging people to make donations to help support and protect women and unborn children at risk will be the energy I will draw from to get through each day. The donations will be the encouragement for each one of the expected 800,000 steps I will be making in this run.”

