Plattsmouth fire department issues burn ban

Fire burning ban

PLATTSMOUTH - The Plattsmouth fire district is currently in a burn ban. For those who have a permit, it is currently invalid. The department will post when the ban is lifted. It is sorry for any inconvenience, the department said.

