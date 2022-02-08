Plattsmouth fire department issues burn ban

PLATTSMOUTH - The Plattsmouth fire district is currently in a burn ban. For those who have a permit, it is currently invalid. The department will post when the ban is lifted. It is sorry for any inconvenience, the department said.
