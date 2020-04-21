Plattsmouth Fire Department sponsors children's drawing contest
Plattsmouth Fire Department sponsors children's drawing contest

  • Updated
PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department is inviting children under the age of 16 in the community to show off their artistic ability for a chance to win some cash.

The rules for the contest are simple:

*They must live in the Plattsmouth fire district.

*An original drawing that displays a fire safety message must be submitted.

*A picture of their artwork must be taken and sent as a Facebook message. It must include the child’s name, age and address.

*Entries must be submitted by May 1 at midnight.

The officers of the fire department will vote on the top three submissions and will award the following prizes:

-1st place, $25 cash

-2nd place, $15 cash

-3rd place, $10 cash

