PLATTSMOUTH – For the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, 2019 was a busy year.
“And, a successful one, too,” said Chief Mike Wilson, who gave his annual report to the Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening.
According to his records, the average response time to a call improved last year to 10 minutes, 24 seconds, which was 2 minutes, 33 seconds faster than in 2018.
The average in-service time was 3 minutes, 46 seconds, which was 14 seconds faster than the previous year.
The department handled 242 calls in 2019, compared to 252 in 2018. There were 150 calls within Plattsmouth, compared to 148 the previous year, and 92 rural calls, compared to 77 in 2018.
The department responded to 13 structural fires, down from 17 the previous year, and the average response time in getting to those fires was just seven minutes, more than three minutes faster than in 2018.
Not surprisingly, though, responding to auto accidents jumped last year, in part because river flooding forced more traffic onto local highways like U.S. Highway 75, according to Wilson.
The department responded to 54 accidents, compared to 41 in 2018.
Among the highlights was the help given to flood victims, according to Wilson. Over a five-day period, the department responded to 10 separate water rescue/emergency related incidents. And, approximately 50 were rescued from several different locations in or near the Plattsmouth Fire District.
“You guys do a great job and I really appreciate it,” Mayor Paul Lambert told Wilson.