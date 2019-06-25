PLATTSMOUTH - Come one, come all.
Most of all, come hungry.
The Third Annual Nebraska Food Truck Wars will be held again in downtown Plattsmouth this Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Main Street will be closed so that more than 35 vendors can set up shop and offer everything from appetizers, beverages, entrees and desserts in American, Mexican, British, Italian and other cultural dishes.
“It’s all kinds of good stuff,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.
The first year 20 vendors participated and that number has climbed since then, serving up their treats to upwards of 6,000 people, he added.
“Vendors are finding this to be a fun experience and very profitable for them,” Lambert said. “There’s word out among them that this is the place to be.”
With so many people turning out, the downtown shops have a “record night” of business of their own, he added.
As in the past, Lambert will be one of the celebrity judges who will have the enviable job of sampling the different dishes.
Among the others this year will be Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore. Other judges will be District 2 State Sen. Robert Clements, former State Sen. Roger Wehrbein, former Nebraska football player Joel Makovicka and radio personality Ritch Cassidy.
The Riptide Refugees will provide the music from 7 to 11 p.m.
“It’s a great way to showcase our community,” he said. “It’s a fun time with good food. It’s good family entertainment.”