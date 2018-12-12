PLATTSMOUTH – ‘Tis the season of giving and the Plattsmouth Community Foundation is hoping it will be included on everyone’s holiday gift list.
Time is running out on the Foundation’s fundraising campaign called “Pathway to the Future” with the goal of raising $500,000 in unrestricted endowment funds.
What’s more, the Sherwood Foundation that is chaired by Susan Buffett will match 50 percent of what the foundation raises.
For example, for every $2 the Plattsmouth Community Foundation raises, the Sherwood Foundation will contribute $1.
“Two dollars equals three dollars,” said Community Foundation spokeswoman Susan Lorence. “And, all of it stays within the community.”
The Plattsmouth Fire and Police departments have benefited from the generosity of residents through their gifts to the foundation, Lorence said. So have churches and local schools, and organizations like Happy Paws and the Lions Club, she said.
“The list goes on and on.”
And, unrestricted funds mean just that, she added.
“It’s used for whatever the community needs now and in the future.”
Plattsmouth is one of just four community foundations chosen for the Sherwood Foundation’s challenge.
That foundation will offer a 50 percent match for funds raised prior to Dec. 31.
Checks may be made payable to Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund and mailed to Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund, P.O. Box 342, Plattsmouth, NE 68048.
“No gift is too small or too large,” Lorence said.