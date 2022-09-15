Plattsmouth Garden Club holds PHF flower contest

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County residents made their outdoor efforts pay off this past week with their work at the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.

Members of the Plattsmouth Garden Club held their annual flower show during the festival. A wide array of flower arrangements filled space inside First United Methodist Church. Many visitors viewed the specimens on tables as part of the show.

Plattsmouth Garden Club representative Sharon Muller said members were pleased with the show.

“It went pretty well,” Muller said. “We didn’t have as many overall entries as in some years, but we had a lot of quality ones.”

Plattsmouth Garden Club members began accepting entries on Sept. 8 and the show took place on Sept. 9 and 10. Flowers of all shapes, sizes, colors and textures were displayed during the event. Judges evaluated flowers in multiple categories and presented awards at the show.

Chris Broshar received awards for Best of Show and Best Horticulture. Sharon Muller received honors for Best Specimen, Best of Show Arrangement and Best Arrangement, and Karin Forrest and Reeda Dickman each earned additional awards. Forrest was honored for receiving the most blue ribbons during the show and Dickman was the winner of the door prize.

Participants captured blue ribbons for first-place awards in their respective categories. Forrest earned 14 blue ribbons and Muller and Broshar each collected six blue ribbons. Lorraine Patrick secured three first-place awards, John Williams and Heather Holland each won two blue ribbons and Carlee McCollum collected one blue ribbon.

Broshar earned five second-place awards and Williams pocketed four second-place honors. Jerry Blackwell and Charlotte Albers each won two second-place awards, and Maxine Hild, Patrick, Muller and Holland each brought home one second-place ribbon.

Forrest and Patrick each won a pair of third-place awards during the show. Muller, Broshar, Williams and Hild each added one third-place honor to their totals.