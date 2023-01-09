Plattsmouth girls battle Elkhorn on court

PLATTSMOUTH – Elkhorn got off to a quick start against Plattsmouth last Friday evening and never looked back winning 60-33 in girls basketball.

The visiting Antlers jumped out to a 6-2 lead before the Blue Devils came within 7-6. But, Elkhorn would score the next eight points for a 15-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

That dominance continued in the second quarter with the Antlers scoring the first 12 points before two free throws by Plattsmouth sophomore Stella Campin made it 27-8 at the 4:09 mark.

At halftime, Elkhorn’s lead was 33-14.

The third quarter was especially tough for Plattsmouth with just three points scored, two of them on a layup by sophomore Jolie Dix just seconds before the quarter ended.

By then, Elkhorn’s lead jumped to 48-17.

Plattsmouth began hitting baskets in the final period, though far too late to mount any challenge.

Freshman Chloe Adkins made a layup at the 3:15 mark to make the score 56-22.

A three-point basket by sophomore Averi Winters and two by Dix made the score 60-31 in the last two minutes.

Sophomore Mila Wehrbein completed Plattsmouth’s scoring with two free throws for the final margin of 60-33.

Despite the score, Plattsmouth head coach Rick Titus was pleased with his team’s effort.

“We have that never-quit mentality,” Titus said. “They play to the very end. We’re still continuing to grow. We’ve gotten a lot better.”

Elkhorn 15 18 15 12 – 60

Plattsmouth 6 8 3 16 – 33