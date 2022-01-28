Plattsmouth girls can't overcome quick NC start

PLATTSMOUTH – A quick start by the Nebraska City Pioneers, especially after halftime, was simply too much for the Plattsmouth High School varsity girls basketball team to overcome on Thursday evening.

Despite what head coach Rick Titus described as a fine effort by his team, the Blue Devils lost to the visiting Pioneers 47-29 in the fifth-place game in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

“As far as effort and being aggressive, I thought we played hard,” Titus said.

Unfortunately, his girls found it hard to make baskets early on in both halves, putting them in big holes they couldn’t get out of.

At the end for the first quarter, the Blue Devils trailed 15 to 5, then got down 20 to 5 early in the second frame.

At that point, the Blue Devils seemed to catch fire and scored the next eight points to bring excitement and hope to the home crowd.

At the half, the outcome was still far from over with the visitors leading by nine, 22 to 13.

But, the momentum changed back to the visitors early in the third and eventually the Pioneer lead jumped to 33-16.

This was followed, however, by a Plattsmouth rally that made the score 38-24 entering the final period.

The comeback would not be completed, as the Pioneer lead jumped to 45 to 28 with less than three minutes to go.

The final was 47 to 29.

“We have to get shots to fall,” Titus said afterwards. “We shot 19 percent and they shot 39 percent.”

Lyndsey Caba led her team with eight points, while Corrine Frodermann had seven.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.