Plattsmouth girls' coach pleased with team's effort

PLATTSMOUTH – Despite losing 51-40 at home to Omaha Concordia, the effort by the Plattsmouth girls’ basketball team pleased its coach.

“I thought the girls played hard,” said Rick Titus. “They played hard to the last buzzer, which shows the character of the team. It’s a great group of girls.”

Both teams struggled early on offense and though Plattsmouth wouldn’t score its first basket until the 4:20 mark of the opening period, it gave them a 5-4 lead at the time.

Eventually, the scoring picked up with Concordia leading 17-13 heading into the second period.

The visitors increased that margin to 24-14 midway through that period and led 27-20 at the half.

The Blue Devils staged a rally in the third and trailed only 33-30 heading into the final period.

Plattsmouth soon trailed by only two points before the visitors went ahead 39-34 at the 6:19 mark.

The final Plattsmouth basket, however, would come at the 5:39 mark with many of the visitors’ points after that coming at the free-throw line with the final being 51-40.

