Plattsmouth girls fall to Beatrice

PLATTSMOUTH – Despite his team losing to Beatrice last Friday, Plattsmouth girls basketball coach Rick Titus continued to see progress in his players.

“They’re aggressive,” Titus said. “Overall, they kept their composure and that shows growth for our young team.”

After a close first quarter, the visitors from Beatrice broke away from the Blue Devils, winning 52-29.

“They’re a good team, a lot of experienced players,” Titus said of the visitors.

The Blue Devils opened the scoring when sophomore Stella Campin made a tip-in with just 20 seconds gone.

Beatrice would quickly respond with a 5-2 lead before senior Natalie Briggs connected with a long jumper to tie the score.

The game remained tight for the remainder of that quarter, which finished with a 12-9 Beatrice lead.

The second period spelled bad news for the home team, which was unable to connect with the rim and trailed 24-9 at the half.

“That was the difference in the game, though holding them to 12 points was okay,” Titus said.

The Blue Devils found their shooting touch again in the third, but still trailed by a good margin at the end of that period, 42-16.

In the final eight minutes, sophomore Jolie Dix stole a pass and scored to make it a 48-19 margin with four minutes remaining.

Junior Aimee Dasher would later hit a three-point shot, followed by another three with 30 seconds remaining for the last Blue Devil basket.

The way Plattsmouth continued to play hard throughout the game impressed Beatrice head coach Jalen Weeks, according to Titus.

“He said they never felt comfortable until the middle of the fourth quarter.”

Beatrice 12 12 18 10 – 52

Plattsmouth 9 0 7 13 – 29