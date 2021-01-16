Plattsmouth girls fall to Beatrice

PLATTSMOUTH – The Beatrice girls’ basketball team raced out to a 9-0 lead against Plattsmouth on Saturday and were never challenged after that for a 41-23 victory.

“We’re young and green, but we competed well,” said Plattsmouth head coach Rick Titus afterwards. “They are a good team.”

Beatrice led 16-3 after the first quarter with junior Morgan Mahoney scoring half of those points.

Senior Nevaeh Martinez scored the opening basket of the second period to give Beatrice an 18-3 lead that increased as time went on. The halftime score was 31-10 with Mahoney leading the way with 12 points.

Beatrice led 39-10 late in the third before 3-point baskets by junior Sydney Casey and freshman Aimee Dasher closed the gap for the Blue Devils, albeit slightly.

With 3:35 remaining, a basket by Plattsmouth’s Rylee Hellbusch made the score 39-19. Beatrice, however, quickly scored two more points and went on to win 41-33.

Despite the defeat, Titus liked what he saw in his team.

“We’re getting better.”

Beatrice 16 15 8 2 - 41

Plattsmouth 3 7 6 7 - 23

