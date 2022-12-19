Plattsmouth girls lose to Falls City

PLATTSMOUTH – The Falls City girls basketball team took command in the third period against Plattsmouth last Friday night and went on to beat the Blue Devils 40-29.

It had been close during the first half with Plattsmouth holding a one-point lead at intermission.

The tight contest continued well into the third.

But, the visitors suddenly went on a six-point run and would lead by 10 entering the final frame.

The Blue Devils could get no closer than that in falling to 2-3 for the year at that time.

“In the first half, we played really well, we went right at them,” said Plattsmouth head coach Rick Titus. “In the third quarter, Falls City threw a press on us and we struggled a bit. We tried to shoot threes a little bit too much. We have to do a better job being patient.”

The Blue Devils started quickly behind the shooting of sophomore Jolie Dix, who first made a layup less than a minute gone, then later a three for a 5-2 lead.

The visitors, however, would score five straight points for a 7-5 lead after the first eight minutes.

Falls City would score the first basket in the second period, but layups by Dix, junior Gertie Yoder and freshman Ashleigh Widick eventually put Plattsmouth ahead, 11-9.

The Blue Devils finished the first half with three free throws by Dix for the 14-13 halftime lead.

The seesaw battle continued in the third period with baskets by sophomore Mila Wehrbein and Dix tying the score at 20 with less than four minutes remaining.

That’s when Falls City got hot and soon led 26-20, then 31-21 entering the final period.

The visitors scored the first basket of the final period before Plattsmouth senior Natalie Briggs connected on two free-throws to make the margin 33-23.

The Blue Devils would get no closer as the visitors won by 11 points, 40-29.

“We did some nice things offensively,” Titus said. “I love their energy. We played hard, give credit to our girls.”

Dix led Plattsmouth scorers with 15 points. She also led in offensive rebounds with three. Widick and sophomores Averi Winters and Stella Campin each had four defensive rebounds.

The team’s home game against Conestoga this Thursday has been canceled due to the weather. It will be made up on Feb. 6.

Falls City 7 6 18 9 – 40

Plattsmouth 5 9 7 8 – 29