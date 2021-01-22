Plattsmouth girls play hard but fall to Ralston, 56-52

Five straight points by Ralston’s Kamille Adler put the Rams back in the lead before Meisinger hit a bucket at the 4:25 mark for a 31-30 Blue Devil advantage.

The lead would continue back and forth, with Johnson seemingly everywhere to prevent Plattsmouth from breaking away.

She scored five straight Ralston points in a short span in the third for a quick Ram lead before Plattsmouth ended the quarter holding a one-point advantage, 38-37.

Then, a combination of Johnson’s continuing hot shooting and missed shots by the Blue Devils moved the Rams out to a more sizeable lead in the final stanza.

The Blue Devils missed three shots, two of them underneath, plus failed on a one-and-one at the line, while Johnson hit a basket for a 42-40 lead, followed later with another basket to increase the Ralston lead to 47-40.

“We missed a lot of opportunities inside,” Titus would later say.

After a basket by Miller and two missed shots by the Blue Devils, Johnson hit a basket at the 1:25 mark for a 51-42 Ram lead.

A short time later as Miller was driving toward the basket, Johnson held her ground and Miller was called for charging.