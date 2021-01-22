Plattsmouth girls play hard but fall to Ralston, 56-52

PLATTSMOUTH – For three quarters it had been a close game between the Plattsmouth High School girls basketball team and the Ralston Rams, but cold shooting would plague the Blue Devils in the final period allowing the visitors to break away and eventually win 56-52.
“They played better than us,” said Plattsmouth head coach Rick Titus. “They hit shots when they needed to.”
The Rams took a quick 5-2 lead before the Blue Devils made a run. At the 3:10 mark of the first quarter, senior Kennedy Miller hit a bank shot for a 7-5 Plattsmouth lead. Senior Rylee Hellbusch hit another basket for a 9-6 lead followed by a basket by junior Lyndsey Caba. At the 1:20 mark, junior Jessica Meisinger had a layup on a break-away for a 14-6 Blue Devil lead.
The quarter ended with a 14-9 score.
Miller increased that lead with a basket early in the second, but the Rams would slowly come back and trailed by just one, 17-16 at the 4:25 mark.
Later, a basket by Nevaeh Sanders gave the Rams a 23-22 lead, which would be the score at the break.
In the second half, Ralston’s Alex Johnson, a junior, would put on quite a show.
She opened the Rams’ scoring with two free throws, though Caba would counter with a three at the 6:10 mark for a 27-25 Plattsmouth lead.
Five straight points by Ralston’s Kamille Adler put the Rams back in the lead before Meisinger hit a bucket at the 4:25 mark for a 31-30 Blue Devil advantage.
The lead would continue back and forth, with Johnson seemingly everywhere to prevent Plattsmouth from breaking away.
She scored five straight Ralston points in a short span in the third for a quick Ram lead before Plattsmouth ended the quarter holding a one-point advantage, 38-37.
Then, a combination of Johnson’s continuing hot shooting and missed shots by the Blue Devils moved the Rams out to a more sizeable lead in the final stanza.
The Blue Devils missed three shots, two of them underneath, plus failed on a one-and-one at the line, while Johnson hit a basket for a 42-40 lead, followed later with another basket to increase the Ralston lead to 47-40.
“We missed a lot of opportunities inside,” Titus would later say.
After a basket by Miller and two missed shots by the Blue Devils, Johnson hit a basket at the 1:25 mark for a 51-42 Ram lead.
A short time later as Miller was driving toward the basket, Johnson held her ground and Miller was called for charging.
Sophomore Amelia Field hit a three at the buzzer for Plattsmouth, but only to make the final score a little closer.
“It was a good game,” Titus said. “We didn’t rebound as well as they did, but I thought we played fairly well on defense other than rebounding.”
Titus praised the play, especially in the second half, of Johnson who led Ralston’s scoring with 17 points.
“She was the difference maker,” he said.
Nevertheless, he liked the intensity his girls showed.
“I never question their effort,” Titus said.
Ralston 9 14 14 19 - 56
Plattsmouth 14 8 16 14 - 52