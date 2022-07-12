Plattsmouth grad working on developing aerial vehicles

LINCOLN – Aleea Stanford has always had an eye for engineering successful outcomes in all of her academic pursuits.

She is taking the next step toward her goal of developing aerial vehicles with her work in a summer research project.

The Plattsmouth graduate has received a stipend of $2,400 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln through the UCARE Program. The Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program provides students with stipends to take part in intensive research for 20 hours per week. Stanford will help conduct research on a project entitled “Enhanced Vibration Suppression in Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Vehicles” at the university.

Stanford said she was excited about gaining practical experience working in a lab and performing experiments. She was hopeful her research could one day lead to new inventions that would help both people and the environment.

“In the context of the research, we have mainly thought about electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL) as a method of transportation of people in urban areas,” Stanford said. “One of the draws of eVTOL vehicles is to reduce carbon emissions and noise so that they can be used in an urban setting.”

Stanford is working in an area of science and engineering that could soon be a major industry. Several companies have introduced versions of vehicles with eVTOL capabilities over the past two years. Many of these machines use electric power to hover, take off and land vertically.

Entrepreneurs in the United States, Sweden and Israel have developed some of these flying vehicles. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) engineers have also created models for potential air taxis.

Stanford is also an undergraduate researcher in the Moore Dynamics and Analytics Laboratory (MoDAL) at UNL. She has spent time learning about different engineering topics with Keegan Moore, who is director of MoDAL activities. She has also been able to collaborate with undergraduate and graduate students in the program.

Stanford has already displayed engineering ingenuity during her first year of college. She co-authored a study with Moore and fellow MoDAL student researchers Stephanie Vavra and Micah Busboom this past spring. They investigated the possibility of developing an air taxi as an alternative means of transportation to land-based vehicles.

Stanford, Vavra and Busboom entitled their study “Understanding the Nonlinear Dynamics Governing Vertical-Lift Vehicles with Variable-Speed, Fixed Rotors.” They presented their findings at the UNL Research Days event in April

Stanford said she had fun meeting new people in Lincoln during her freshman year. She said those friendships have expanded her opportunities for success in the engineering field.

“One thing that I enjoyed in my freshman year in the mechanical engineering program was being part of the Women in Engineering program on campus,” Stanford said. “It helped me to connect with other freshmen engineers and provided opportunities to engage in different activities. It was through this program that I was introduced to the idea of researching on campus.”

Stanford graduated from Plattsmouth High School with the Class of 2021. She earned many academic honors and netted a spot in the PHS Hall of Fame for compiling a cumulative 4.0 grade point average. She also received a full-tuition Regents Scholarship from UNL for her academic successes.

Stanford is one of 174 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who are working on research projects this summer. The projects are spanning a wide range of academic disciplines. They include engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art history, architecture, special education and wildlife studies.

All of the students will present posters detailing their research and creative activities on Aug. 5. The campus-wide symposium will give them a chance to showcase their work to people from across the state.