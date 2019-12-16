BELLEVUE – Two Plattsmouth High School graduates were killed Sunday afternoon in a car accident on Highway 75 in Sarpy County.
Gabrielle Ramirez, 19, and Beau Dasher, 20, were both killed in a crash that occurred at 12:52 p.m. The two-vehicle accident took place in the southbound lanes of Highway 75 beneath the Highway 34 overpass bridge.
Lt. Dennis Svoboda of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said Ramirez, Dasher and Plattsmouth resident Joshua Martinez, 27, were traveling in a Chrysler sedan. Martinez was driving the car, Ramirez was a front-seat passenger and Dasher was riding in the back seat.
Svoboda said investigators believe the sedan crossed the median of the highway and struck a Chevrolet pickup. Martinez and the driver and front-seat passenger of the pickup all sustained serious injuries from the collision. Council Bluffs resident Christopher Peters, 20, was driving the pickup and Council Bluffs resident Bailey Clark, 21, was in the front seat.
Svoboda said a 1-year-old child was properly secured in a car seat in the back seat of the pickup. She was not injured in the crash.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Bellevue Fire Department personnel all arrived at the accident scene. Rescue squad members transported Martinez, Peters and Clark to Nebraska Medicine for treatment of their injuries.
Investigators believe weather was a primary factor in the accident. Snow was falling on Highway 75 when the accident took place.
Dasher and Ramirez were both involved in multiple activities during their Plattsmouth High School careers. Ramirez was a cheerleader at PHS and was a princess in this past year’s Plattsmouth Harvest Festival coronation ceremony. Dasher took part in culinary arts competitions for the Blue Devils.
Svoboda said the accident remains under investigation. Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office investigators and South Metro Crash Response Team members are examining the accident scene and the vehicles.