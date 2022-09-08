Plattsmouth Harvest Festival begins with coronation ceremony

PLATTSMOUTH – The 2022 edition of the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival kicked off Thursday night with a coronation ceremony at the Plattsmouth Entertainment Plaza.

An audience watched Fred Ulrich and Lily Roby become the newest king and queen of the festival. They were crowned by 2021 King Brian Wagner and Queen Kayla Harvey on a stage with the Cass County Courthouse as a backdrop.

Ulrich and Roby have both been involved in many community activities in Plattsmouth. They will begin their yearlong reign as king and queen this weekend at Plattsmouth Harvest Festival activities. They will take part in parades and appear at a variety of events Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Rachel Dyer, Cadence Fulfs, Krista Hardy and Kennedy Miller will be princesses throughout this year’s event. They will join Ulrich and Roby at many activities during the weekend.