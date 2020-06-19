Plattsmouth Harvest Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

“There are a lot of guidelines to think about, and the guidelines are changing month by month, so we can’t be sure of what those would have even looked like when September came around. It was a hard decision, but we felt it was the best one.”

Logistics also played a role in the timing of the announcement. The festival attracts many food and commercial vendors from across the Midwest each year. They often plan their calendars months ahead of time to make sure they have as many revenue opportunities as possible. Festival volunteers also work with city and county leaders on street closures, activity oversight and communication plans well in advance of September.

“There’s so much work that is done between now and September,” Tesarek-Parsons said. “We felt it was fair to our vendors to let them know about this now, because this gives them time to find another place to go to. We didn’t want to wait until a month or so before the festival and then make a decision, because that wouldn’t have been fair to anyone.”

Plattsmouth Harvest Festival royalty will remain in their posts for the next year. Dr. Don Rhoden was crowned king and Grace Roby was crowned queen during a coronation ceremony last September. Committee members felt it was important for them to continue to represent the community for more than their scheduled one-year terms.