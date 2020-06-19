Plattsmouth Harvest Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Planning Committee members announced Thursday night that they would cancel this fall’s celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Committee members voted to cancel the annual festival at their monthly meeting. They spoke with city and county leaders to gain their input before making their decision. They then had a 30-minute discussion about the issue at their meeting via Zoom technology.
Committee President Karen Tesarek-Parsons said the biggest reason for the group’s decision was the safety of everyone involved in the festival. Hundreds of people come together each September to take part in parades, games, contests, concerts and other attractions. The PHF Grand Parade on Saturday evening draws thousands of residents and visitors to downtown Plattsmouth.
“A lot of our volunteers are in the older age group, and some had already voiced their concerns about being able to help this year,” Tesarek-Parsons said. “That was concerning because we need volunteers. The whole organization is made up of volunteers, and there are some who are there the entire time from Thursday night to the end.
“There are a lot of older people who come back for the festival too each year, because they grew up with it and want to keep supporting it. We don’t want to risk the health of our older residents who bring so much wisdom to us.
“You have to think of everyone’s health and well-being when you make this type of decision. That was by far the primary factor here. We want everyone to be safe.”
As of Friday morning, there were 117,632 people in the United States who have died from the coronavirus. It is the nation’s deadliest public health crisis since the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, which killed 675,000 Americans. There were 116,000 deaths in the U.S. during a flu pandemic in 1957 and nearly 100,000 in a H3N2 virus pandemic in 1968.
Tesarek-Parsons said committee members spent a large amount of time discussing the issue before Thursday night’s meeting. They received feedback from Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert, Plattsmouth City Administrator Erv Portis, Cass County Sheriff Bill Brueggemann and Plattsmouth Police Chief Steve Rathman.
“We tried to involve everyone in this decision,” Tesarek-Parsons said. “All of them gave us their full support. Everyone felt this was the best decision for the community and the county as a whole.”
Tesarek-Parsons was part of an 11-member group of officers for this year’s Plattsmouth Harvest Festival. Nancy Johnson is first vice president, Tom Beckman is second vice president and Brian Harvey is treasurer. Susie Nielsen serves as secretary and Shari Dunlap, Russ Kathol, Dennis Keil and Tammy Lanum are members-at-large. Terry Little and Deb Null are committee advisors.
The decision to cancel this year’s festival was not unprecedented. Organizers called off the event when the country was fighting in World War II. There were no festivals in Plattsmouth from 1942-45.
Harvey said organizers took into account the many festivals across the region that have also been impacted by the coronavirus. The Iowa State Fair, which draws more than a million people to Des Moines each summer, was recently cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns. Other events such as Limestone Days in Weeping Water, the College World Series in Omaha and music concerts at NEBRASKAland Days in North Platte have also been called off.
“Just speaking for myself, having seen many other festivals and events cancelling all over the country, that fell in line with the same things we’re doing in town,” Harvey said. “We felt we needed to make a decision now.”
Tesarek-Parsons said the uncertainty surrounding the health situation on both local and state levels played a factor. The current guidelines on having six feet of separation between people in groups would have been difficult to enforce, and organizers would have had to try to take extra precautions such as decontaminating door handles, microphones and indoor areas.
“There would have been a lot of restrictions,” Tesarek-Parsons said. “When you hear about having six-foot spacing, there’s no way we could keep that with that many people in town, and there were so many other issues. Would they have to wipe down all of the carnival rides each time someone went on them? Would there be a certain number of people who could come to events?
“There are a lot of guidelines to think about, and the guidelines are changing month by month, so we can’t be sure of what those would have even looked like when September came around. It was a hard decision, but we felt it was the best one.”
Logistics also played a role in the timing of the announcement. The festival attracts many food and commercial vendors from across the Midwest each year. They often plan their calendars months ahead of time to make sure they have as many revenue opportunities as possible. Festival volunteers also work with city and county leaders on street closures, activity oversight and communication plans well in advance of September.
“There’s so much work that is done between now and September,” Tesarek-Parsons said. “We felt it was fair to our vendors to let them know about this now, because this gives them time to find another place to go to. We didn’t want to wait until a month or so before the festival and then make a decision, because that wouldn’t have been fair to anyone.”
Plattsmouth Harvest Festival royalty will remain in their posts for the next year. Dr. Don Rhoden was crowned king and Grace Roby was crowned queen during a coronation ceremony last September. Committee members felt it was important for them to continue to represent the community for more than their scheduled one-year terms.
“For them this year has been a disappointment, since a lot of parades take place during the spring and summer, and many of those have been cancelled,” Harvey said. “This gives them another opportunity to take part in those events.”
“They didn’t get to experience any of the fun aspects of being royalty,” Tesarek-Parsons said. “There were no parades to go to and they didn’t get to go out and represent the festival. We felt it was fair to them to give them a chance to do those types of things through next year.”
The 2021 Plattsmouth Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 9-12. Harvey said committee members have a goal of creating a memorable time for everyone.
“We’re going to begin planning for next year right away,” Harvey said. “We’re going to try to keep the same events and hopefully have even more things since we’ll have extra time to plan for it.”
Tesarek-Parsons said she has already heard supportive statements from area residents about the committee’s choice to cancel this year’s festival. She said that has been encouraging after the difficult vote at the meeting.
“Ever since we made the decision last night, almost all of the comments from people have been very good,” Tesarek-Parsons said. “People seem to appreciate this decision. They know that the committee made it with everyone’s best interests in mind.”
