Plattsmouth hit hard by overnight storm

PLATTSMOUTH – An intense thunderstorm Tuesday evening left much of Plattsmouth in the dark, according to a spokesman for the Nebraska Public Power District.

“Plattsmouth was definitely the hardest hit as far as our retail customers,” said Grant Otten, media relations specialist. “Most of the town was impacted.”

Two main outages occurred around midnight, he said.

One of them put 1,112 customers in the dark, Otten said.

“All but eight had power restored by 3:30 a.m. and the remaining eight were restored at 6:04 a.m.,” he said.

The other outage impacted 877 customers, but all had power restored shortly after 4:30 a.m.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday there were still 96 individual customers without power, Otten said.

The main cause for these outages were tree branches or chunks of trees that broke off from the winds downing power lines or branches that hit lines, he said.

“Our crews are hard at work getting the customers online as fast as possible,” Otten said Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, a wind gust of 43 mph was reported at the Plattsmouth Municipal Airport at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

An exact rainfall amount wasn’t yet available as of late Wednesday, though a map on the weather service website showed the highest rainfall amount occurred in the Omaha area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.