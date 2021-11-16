Plattsmouth honors veterans with ceremonies

PLATTSMOUTH – Thank you, veterans.

Once again on Nov. 11 (Veterans Day), ceremonies were held around the area honoring all men and women for their military service so that everyone can continue to enjoy the freedoms this country offers.

One such event took place at Plattsmouth High School that featured patriotic music, a keynote speaker, plus recognition of five students committed to the military upon graduation.

Those students and the military branch they’ve committed to are: Justin Depuy, Air Force National Guard; Austin Leimer, Army National Guard; Wynter Hansen, James Stevens and Kye Stone, all with the U.S. Navy.

The speaker was Capt. Joseph Eggleston, an intelligence officer at Offutt Air Force Base.

As a young man he said he had little interest in joining the military. Then came the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

“That changed things a lot,” he said. “It caused me to rethink what we value in life. It was an emotional wound and I adjusted my values.”

A strong military is important because it causes the enemy to pause and rethink the consequences, he said.

Nevertheless, Eggleston added, “Nobody should join the military because they want to fight. We are about keeping peace.”

There are many ways to serve their country, Eggleston told the students, such as being doctors, nurses, teachers and first responders.

“There are so many other types of service,” he said.

Principal Todd Halvorsen agreed, adding that service is something people can perform wherever they’re at.

The musical performances included the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” sung by select members of the high school chorus.

Music by veterans Terry Little, on guitar, and Ron Kolb, on mandolin, got the students standing and clapping.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of the Plattsmouth High School Blue Devil Patriot Award for 2021 to Stewart “Ed” James and Thomas Graeve.

Later that evening, a crowd braved the windy weather to gather at the Cass County War Memorial Wall in downtown Plattsmouth for similar ceremonies.

The speaker was retired Lt. Col. Jim Spanjers, currently pastor at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth.

“We need to remember veterans and the ordeals they went through,” he said.

During the ceremony Mayor Paul Lambert proclaimed Nov. 11 as Kermit Reisdorph Day in Plattsmouth for his dedicating countless hours organizing and coordinating the recent interment of Civil War veteran Benton Kinkead at Oak Hill Cemetery.

“He worked tirelessly to ensure Private Kinkead received a dignified and respectful burial with military honors,” Lambert said in his proclamation.

