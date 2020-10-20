Plattsmouth impresses Lt. Gov. Foley. "It's a jewel."

PLATTSMOUTH – Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley has seen a lot of the state’s smaller communities in his travels, but none were as impressive as the one he visited on Monday – Plattsmouth.
“I love this town, this is beautiful,” he said while taking a tour of the downtown shops. “This is special.”
Foley made a similar comment later to the Plattsmouth City Council concerning his tours to similar-sized communities.
“None of them look like you,” he said. “It’s a jewel.”
The lieutenant governor not only liked the preservation of the unique architecture of the downtown buildings, but the fact they are all bustling with different shops, restaurants, even a community college.
Foley was also impressed with how the old high school on Main Street is being turned into apartments, and especially the huge investment the Tennessee-based firm of Vireo Resources is undertaking to expand its operations here. He told the council that a company of that size no doubt had other locations for expansion, but chose Plattsmouth.
Foley was in town to announce the city’s recertification in Nebraska’s Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) program.
Plattsmouth is one of just 40 communities to earn EDCC status in the program, sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
The EDCC program was established in 2005 to recognize communities for preparedness to attract new industries and grow existing businesses. Plattsmouth received its first EDCC certification in 2009, a second in 2014, and now a third this year.
Over the past five years, total capital investment in the community has exceeded $15 million.
“This is a great success story,” Foley told the council. “There are great days ahead for Plattsmouth.”
Mayor Paul Lambert added that this success is the work of many.
“It’s a collaboration of many groups working together in a positive way.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!