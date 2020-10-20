Plattsmouth impresses Lt. Gov. Foley. "It's a jewel."

PLATTSMOUTH – Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley has seen a lot of the state’s smaller communities in his travels, but none were as impressive as the one he visited on Monday – Plattsmouth.

“I love this town, this is beautiful,” he said while taking a tour of the downtown shops. “This is special.”

Foley made a similar comment later to the Plattsmouth City Council concerning his tours to similar-sized communities.

“None of them look like you,” he said. “It’s a jewel.”

The lieutenant governor not only liked the preservation of the unique architecture of the downtown buildings, but the fact they are all bustling with different shops, restaurants, even a community college.

Foley was also impressed with how the old high school on Main Street is being turned into apartments, and especially the huge investment the Tennessee-based firm of Vireo Resources is undertaking to expand its operations here. He told the council that a company of that size no doubt had other locations for expansion, but chose Plattsmouth.

Foley was in town to announce the city’s recertification in Nebraska’s Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) program.