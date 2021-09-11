Plattsmouth improves to 3-0, beats Elkhorn North, 42-17

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Blue Devils football team improved its record to 3-0 with a 42-17 victory over Elkhorn North Friday evening at Blue Devils Stadium.
After a rather close first half lead of 14-3, the Blue Devils got on the board with a long run by Christian Meneses on the first play of the second half and continued to expand its lead.
More details of the game will be coming.
