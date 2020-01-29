DAVENPORT, IOWA – Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., which owns a chain of newspapers nationwide, including the Plattsmouth Journal, will acquire BH Media Group’s publications that include the Omaha World-Herald, the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil and other area papers.
The announcement was made jointly on Wednesday by Kevin Mowbray, Lee’s president/CEO, Mary Junck, Lee’s chairman, and Warren Buffett, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway. BHMG is that company’s newspaper operation.
Lee will also acquire the Buffalo (N.Y.) News, which is owned separately from BHMG.
The acquisition price is $140 million in cash, according to a Lee company press release.
The deal will add 31 local daily news publications to Lee’s chain of papers, up to now at 50, and nearly double its current audience size.
Lee has managed BHMG’s publications since July 2018 under a management agreement.
In his announcement, Buffett said, “My partner Charlie Munger and I have known and admired the Lee organization for over 40 years. They have delivered exceptional performance managing BH Media’s newspapers and continue to outpace the industry in digital market share and revenue.
“We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges. No organization is more committed to serving the vital role of high-quality local news, however delivered, as Lee. I am confident that our newspapers will be in the right hands going forward and I also am pleased to be deepening our long-term relationship with Lee through the financing agreement.”
In her announcement, Junck said, “We have enjoyed a strong, long-term relationship with Berkshire Hathaway, which has been a significant investor across our capital structure for years. As manager of BH Media for the past 18 months, we have developed a deep knowledge of these properties and tremendous respect for their operators. We know first-hand the power this acquisition brings for further accelerating our industry-leading digital revenue growth while maintaining our focus on delivering high quality local news. We look forward to capturing the tremendous value of this transaction for readers, advertisers and shareholders.”
Having served communities in 10 states, BHMG has owned the print and digital operations of 30 daily newspapers, as well as more than 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products. BHMG had 2019 revenues of $373.4 million.
Berkshire Hathaway is providing approximately $576 million in long-term financing to Lee at a 9 percent annual rate.
The proceeds from the Berkshire financing will be used to pay for the acquisition, refinance Lee’s approximately $400 million of existing debt, and provide enough cash on Lee’s balance sheet to allow for the termination of Lee’s revolving credit facility. Subsequent to the deal closing, Berkshire Hathaway will be Lee’s sole lender.
In his announcement, Mowbray said, “Over the past 18 months, we have developed a strong bond and shared culture with the outstanding operators at BH Media. This highly collaborative relationship has driven digital and subscription revenue growth, margin expansion and continued innovation. We are confident we can achieve even greater success as one, integrated company. This unique transaction is immediately accretive to earnings, decreases leverage and provides compelling refinancing terms, while avoiding tens of millions in fees associated with traditional refinancing agreements and no intermediaries were involved. Most gratifying, it expands our partnership with a single long-term lender who shares our passion for the indispensable services we provide to our communities.”
Other area papers that Lee will acquire include the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times, Gretna Breeze and the Ralston Recorder.