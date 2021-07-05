Plattsmouth library encourages parents with new program

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Public Library is encouraging parents of newborns, infants and toddlers to start their children on the right track when it comes to reading.

The library is adopting the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for all Cass County residents. Plattsmouth Public Library Director Karen Mier said she is enthusiastic about the program because it promotes reading at a young age. She said parents would be able to meet the goal of reading 1,000 books to their children.

“Does it sound hard? It’s actually very achievable, if you think about it,” Mier said. “If you read just one book a night, you will have read about 365 books in a year. That is 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years. If you consider that most children start kindergarten at around five years of age, you have more time than you think!”

The program allows parents to earn free books for their young children. Mier said the requirements are simple. Parents can read any book to their newborn, infant or toddler to count towards the goal of 1,000 books before kindergarten. They can even count the same book multiple times as they re-read their child’s favorite stories.