Plattsmouth library encourages parents with new program

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Public Library is encouraging parents of newborns, infants and toddlers to start their children on the right track when it comes to reading.
The library is adopting the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for all Cass County residents. Plattsmouth Public Library Director Karen Mier said she is enthusiastic about the program because it promotes reading at a young age. She said parents would be able to meet the goal of reading 1,000 books to their children.
“Does it sound hard? It’s actually very achievable, if you think about it,” Mier said. “If you read just one book a night, you will have read about 365 books in a year. That is 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years. If you consider that most children start kindergarten at around five years of age, you have more time than you think!”
The program allows parents to earn free books for their young children. Mier said the requirements are simple. Parents can read any book to their newborn, infant or toddler to count towards the goal of 1,000 books before kindergarten. They can even count the same book multiple times as they re-read their child’s favorite stories.
Parents who sign up will receive a reading log, instructions and a board book that Mier said is “indestructible.” Each reading log has 100 images to help adults keep track of their reading progress. Once they have read a book to their child, they can simply cross out an image on the reading log.
Parents will get two stickers for every reading sheet they complete, and they will receive another board book after completing five sheets. When they have reached the goal of 1,000 books, their child will receive a copy of the popular picture book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” Their child will also receive a personalized bookplate with their name and date of completion inscribed on it.
Libraries and schools across the United States and Canada have adopted the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for their communities. The board of directors for the national program includes people from Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Ohio, Arizona, California, Nevada, Indiana, South Dakota, Maryland, Texas, Ontario and Quebec.
Mier said she hopes the program spurs an interest in reading for families across Cass County. She also encouraged people to visit the library and help create a new generation of readers of books, newspapers, magazines and periodicals.
“Get your little one a library card – there’s no minimum age – and help instill a lifelong love of reading,” Mier said.