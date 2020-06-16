Plattsmouth library has opened its doors again

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Public Library has now (as of Wednesday) opened its doors again to the public.
The reopening announcement was made by Library Director Karen Mier at Monday’s City Council meeting.
The library has been closed for several months from COVID-19 concerns, though curbside checkouts were available.
“Curbside will continue,” Mier said.
Nevertheless, anyone eight years or older can now enter the building to browse, check out materials, make copies, send faxes or use one of five available computers, she said.
The hours will be Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The library will remain closed on Sundays with curbside service only from 1 to 4 p.m., according to Mier.
The first 90 minutes of each day will be reserved for seniors only, she added. All entries will be through the back handicapped-accessible door.
The staff will be wearing masks, but it’s not a requirement for the public.
“The public is encouraged to wear masks,” Mier said.
For those wanting to wear a mask, but don’t have a mask, the library has some for free while quantities last, she said. Social distancing is required.
Items being returned should still be deposited into the book drop-offs in the front and rear of the building. This will allow staff to handle them with gloves, disinfect them and quarantine them for 10 days.
Fines for overdue books, no matter how long they’ve been out, will not be charged through the end of June.
The library’s auditorium is still closed until further notice.
“We are anxious to get back and see people again," Mier said.
