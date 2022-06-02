Plattsmouth library to host homeowners programs

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County residents who would like to buy, build or repair homes will have another tool at their disposal to accomplish those goals.

Officials with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development organization announced Wednesday that they will be holding monthly housing seminars at Plattsmouth Public Library. The first event will take place Thursday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will continue to happen on the second Thursday of each month until further notice.

Meredith Mingledorff, a public affairs specialist with USDA Rural Development in Lincoln, said many Cass County residents will have an opportunity to benefit from the programs. The agency is kicking off the events as part of National Homeownership Month in June.

“This is a good chance for people to get a lot of valuable information,” Mingledorff said. “I’m hoping a lot of people learn about the types of things that will be offered at the Plattsmouth events.”

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement that USDA Rural Development is trying to provide programs to help people in rural, tribal and underserved areas across the country.

“Rural America is a place everyone can call home,” Vilsack said. “Whether you own or rent a home, you’re invested in and connected to the place you live. While homeownership is a good fit for many, renting also helps people invest in their communities and build wealth for their families and generations to come.

“This kind of support is critical now more than ever, as people in rural communities face rising housing costs. Through single family, multi-family, rental assistance, home repair and other programs, USDA Rural Development is here to improve rural livability across the United States.”

Jill Straight, a single family housing specialist with USDA Rural Development, will be overseeing the Plattsmouth events. She will be available to meet with people throughout the morning and afternoon. Residents can make appointments either by phone at 402-437-5736 or e-mail at jill.straight@usda.gov.

Straight will be able to provide information on four types of programs. The first is the single family housing direct home loan program, which provides loans directly to families and individuals to buy or build homes in rural areas of Nebraska. There is no down-payment requirement and interest rates are based on household size and income.

The single family housing guaranteed loan program allows USDA to partner with private lending institutions. USDA backs their loans to help families and individuals buy homes in rural areas.

The home repair loan and grant program provides money to families and individuals to help them repair their homes to make them safer and healthier. Loans may be amortized for up to 20 years and have interest rates of 1.0 percent.

The mutual self-help housing grant program provides grants to qualified businesses and organizations. These grants can help the businesses carry out local self-help housing construction projects.

