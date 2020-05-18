Plattsmouth man, 91, involved in two-vehicle accident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A two-vehicle accident last Wednesday south of Plattsmouth sent one driver from Nebraska City to a hospital trauma center.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at 9:41 a.m. that day, his department, along with Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue, responded to the accident at U.S. Highway 75 and Chicago Avenue.

According to Brueggemann, David Farris, 91, of Plattsmouth, driving his 2014 Subaru Outback, turned southbound on Hwy.75 from Chicago and was struck by Marissa Hanika, 40, of Nebraska City, who was traveling north on the highway.

Hanika served to miss Farris, but couldn’t, the sheriff said. Hanika was transported to a trauma center for possible back and leg injuries. Farris had minor injuries and refused transport. Both vehicles were towed from scene due to damages.

As of Monday, there were no charges filed in the case. The investigation is complete, according to Brueggemann.

