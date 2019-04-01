PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who broke a woman’s collarbone pled guilty to drug and assault charges Monday morning.
Joshua H. Lybarger, 39, appeared in Cass County District Court for plea hearings in two cases. He pled guilty to one Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine in the first case. He entered a similar plea to one Class I misdemeanor count of third-degree assault in the second case.
Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a Class IIIA felony charge of terroristic threats in exchange for the guilty pleas. There was no agreement regarding sentencing.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a Plattsmouth police officer responded to a local mobile home park Sept. 7 for a report of a disturbance. Lybarger was one of the people who allegedly would not let a woman leave her residence.
The officer learned that both Lybarger and another woman had allegedly been using methamphetamine. The officer discovered a meth pipe in a bag Lybarger had brought to the residence.
Fedde said the second incident involving Lybarger included a serious altercation. Officers responded to the same Plattsmouth location Feb. 22 after they received a report of a physical assault.
Fedde said Lybarger became angry with a woman during an argument. He said Lybarger picked up the woman and threw her to the ground. The force of the collision with the ground caused her collarbone to break.
Lybarger remains in Cass County Jail. The court set a sentencing date of June 3. The court also ordered Lybarger to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation.