Plattsmouth man admits burglarizing cell tower

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who stole copper wire and communications equipment from a Cass County cell tower pled guilty to a felony charge Monday morning.

Joseph R. Gillott, 36, pled guilty to a Class IIA felony count of burglary during a Cass County District Court hearing. The state agreed to dismiss a Class IV felony charge of criminal mischief-$5,000 or more as part of a plea deal.

The state and defense will recommend that Gillott serve three to four years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on the burglary conviction. That time would run consecutively to a sentence that Gillott will receive in a separate case involving drug charges. Sentencing hearings for both cases will take place Dec. 28.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Gillott was inside a vehicle that went to the Future Technologies communications tower on 96th Street on July 28. A metal fence surrounded a building that was filled with equipment used for cell phone operations.

Gillott exited the vehicle at 2:14 a.m. and broke into the fenced-in area. Fedde said Gillott then used a prybar to open a locked door to the building. Gillott took copper wires, a transmitter and other equipment before returning to the car.