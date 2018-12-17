PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man pled guilty to a felony charge Monday morning for selling marijuana inside city limits.
Brian S. Timerman, 38, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to one Class IIIA felony charge of attempted distribution of a controlled substance-marijuana.
The state agreed not to oppose probation for Timerman at the time of sentencing. Prosecutors also agreed to dismiss two Class III felony charges of first-degree forgery. Timerman has paid $200 in restitution for his alleged actions on those two charges.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Plattsmouth police officers had been dispatched to Casey’s General Store on Chicago Avenue Jan. 23, 2017, for a report of a counterfeit $100 bill. They found the bill had the phrase “For Motion Picture Use Only” marked on it. Police discovered a similar $100 bill had been distributed at Hy-Vee Gas in Plattsmouth later that day.
Palm said police contacted Timerman after uncovering evidence that he had passed those bills to convenience store clerks. Timerman told police he had received the bills when he provided marijuana to a woman at a Plattsmouth location.
Timerman said he had sold 14 grams of marijuana during the hand-to-hand transaction. He told police he distributed marijuana in order to supplement his income.
Police spoke to a person who witnessed the transaction and the woman who received the drugs. Both confirmed Timerman had provided the marijuana. Palm said the woman stated Timerman sold her 17 grams instead of 14 grams.
Timerman remains free on bond. Sentencing will take place Feb. 4. Judge Michael Smith ordered Timerman to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation before the sentencing date.