Plattsmouth man admits drinking while on probation

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who tested positive for alcohol twice in the past 45 days admitted Monday that he had violated terms of his local probation.

Tylor J. Barrow, 29, took part in a Cass County District Court hearing from the Cass County Jail. He entered an admission to the state’s verified motion for probation that it filed on March 26. He had initially denied the allegations but changed his plea on Monday.

Barrow began serving 24 months of probation in September 2019 for a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. He was ordered to abstain from alcohol, take part in an intensive outpatient treatment program and complete mandatory drug and alcohol tests.

Prosecutors asked the court to revoke Barrow’s probation after they learned he had violated many of those requirements. He tested positive for alcohol on March 1 and March 10 and missed six other tests from Jan. 29 through March 18. He missed a scheduled office appointment with probation officials on March 22, and he did not complete his mandatory intensive outpatient treatment program.

Lincoln police arrested Barrow on March 24 and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+. Barrow allegedly had a blood-alcohol content level of .267 when he was driving in Lincoln.