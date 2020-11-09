Plattsmouth man admits fleeing from authorities

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man admitted Monday morning that he had led Cass County authorities on car and foot chases that ended when he was tased in a beanfield.
Jacob H. Mossey, 33, accepted a plea bargain during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He pled no contest to Class I misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing a peace officer. He also pled no contest to a Class IV felony charge of fleeing to avoid arrest.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court three people called the Cass County Emergency Dispatch Center to report a dangerous driver on U.S. Highway 34 on Sept. 23. They said the driver had been swerving in and out of both lanes while going eastbound toward U.S. Highway 75. The erratic driving was taking place shortly after 8 p.m.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was training a fellow deputy when the calls about the erratic driver came in. The deputy and trainee spotted the car heading northbound on Highway 75. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the car accelerated when the siren began to sound. The car weaved in and out of oncoming traffic several times during the chase.
The car turned westbound on Waverly Road and struck a power pole on the south side of the street. Fedde said Mossey was the driver of the car. Mossey exited the vehicle and began fleeing from deputies on foot.
Mossey ran through a beanfield before colliding with a barbed-wire fence. He fell backward onto the ground as deputies caught up with him. Deputies used a Taser device on him after he tried to flee again.
Fedde said deputies discovered a knife with an eight-inch blade in Mossey’s pocket. The knife had a Nazi symbol on it.
Mossey was transported to Cass County Jail and charged with multiple crimes. He remains in Cass County Jail on a bond of $75,000, 10 percent. The court set a sentencing date of Jan. 11.
