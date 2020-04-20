Plattsmouth man admits stealing valuable tires

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man admitted Monday morning that he and a co-defendant had stolen multiple tires worth thousands of dollars from a local business.
Scott D. Hamacher, 40, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted theft by taking-$1,500 to $5,000.
Prosecutors reduced their original Class IV felony charge as part of the plea bargain. They also dismissed a second felony charge. The plea deal did not include any sentencing recommendations.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Hamacher and co-defendant Larry C. Stearns, 48, had been employees of a transportation and trucking company last year. They went to the company’s Louisville location at 4 a.m. Oct. 26 and used their keys to access the property. They loaded eight semi-truck tires into a vehicle and drove away with the stolen items.
A witness saw the two men driving away with the semi tires and reported the theft to authorities. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigator learned Hamacher and Stearns had transported the tires to Lincoln and sold them to a person there for a profit. Sunde said the value of the tires was well in excess of $1,500.
Authorities arrested Hamacher and Stearns in November and charged them with the thefts. Both men have posted bonds in their cases. Authorities recovered the semi tires and returned them to their rightful owners.
Stearns pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of theft by taking-$1,500 to $5,000 during a court appearance March 16. The state dismissed two additional charges against him at that hearing. He is scheduled to appear in a sentencing hearing May 11.
Hamacher will appear in a sentencing hearing June 22. The court also set a restitution hearing for that same date.
