Plattsmouth man admits stealing valuable tires

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man admitted Monday morning that he and a co-defendant had stolen multiple tires worth thousands of dollars from a local business.

Scott D. Hamacher, 40, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted theft by taking-$1,500 to $5,000.

Prosecutors reduced their original Class IV felony charge as part of the plea bargain. They also dismissed a second felony charge. The plea deal did not include any sentencing recommendations.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Hamacher and co-defendant Larry C. Stearns, 48, had been employees of a transportation and trucking company last year. They went to the company’s Louisville location at 4 a.m. Oct. 26 and used their keys to access the property. They loaded eight semi-truck tires into a vehicle and drove away with the stolen items.

A witness saw the two men driving away with the semi tires and reported the theft to authorities. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigator learned Hamacher and Stearns had transported the tires to Lincoln and sold them to a person there for a profit. Sunde said the value of the tires was well in excess of $1,500.