Plattsmouth man admits striking child with belt

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man pled guilty to a child abuse charge during an appearance in Cass County District Court Monday morning.

Dale J. Barber, 38, accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors at a court hearing. Barber pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of commit child abuse-intentional. The state agreed to recommend a term of probation that included 15 days in jail.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court a minor child had arrived home at a Plattsmouth residence in the early evening hours of Sept. 19. Barber spoke to the child about her grades and said he was not pleased. He then instructed the child to place her hands on a wall.

Palm said Barber took a belt and struck the child with it multiple times. The child fell to the ground after being hit and said it was painful. Palm said Barber grabbed the child by her ponytail and tried to strike her with the belt again.

The belt caused bruises along the child’s thigh, waist and arms. Photographs verified that the child had suffered bruises from the belt.

A Plattsmouth police officer interviewed Barber and asked him about the incident. Barber admitted using the belt to hit the child.

Barber remains free on bond. A sentencing hearing will take place May 11.

