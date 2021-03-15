Plattsmouth man admits threatening local deputies

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man admitted Monday morning that he had threatened to harm local deputies during a dispute on Christmas Eve.

Robby L. Bent, 47, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to Class I misdemeanor charges of obstruction of a peace officer and third-degree assault in a menacing manner. The state reduced its original Class IIIA felony charge of terroristic threats as part of the plea bargain.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a location on Jefferson Road on Dec. 24. They learned that Bent and another person had become involved in a dispute over the ownership of a trailer.

Bent told deputies the trailer was his property and that he could provide proof of that statement, but the vehicle identification number on the trailer was not present anymore. Fedde said Bent became irate when the deputies told him they could not help him if the VIN was missing from the trailer.

Fedde said Bent told the deputies he would ask his daughters to murder them. Bent then picked up a large tree branch that was on the ground. He threw the branch behind the CCSO patrol car to try to prevent the deputies from leaving.