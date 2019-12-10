PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man admitted Monday morning that he had stolen metal and copper parts worth more than $3,000 from a local business.
Timothy E. Rykiel, 38, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to one Class IV felony charge of theft-unlawful taking-$1,500 to $5,000. He also agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $3,244.80 to New Age Manufacturing and $29.76 to Nebraska Public Power District.
Prosecutors agreed to recommend probation in exchange for the plea. They also agreed not to file a charge of failure to appear while on bond. Rykiel had failed to appear for a scheduled bench trial in Cass County District Court on Sept. 3. He was arrested on a warrant Nov. 20 and has remained in Cass County Jail since then.
The state will also dismiss two pending cases against Rykiel in Cass County Court. Rykiel will be required to pay court costs in both of the dismissed cases.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Rykiel had been employed at New Age Manufacturing for a two-month period late last year. The owner noticed that copper and metal parts began to turn up missing from the business during that timeframe. He decided to investigate the reasons for the disappearances.
Sunde said the owner learned Rykiel had stolen 80 solid copper parts that were used in a cooling mechanism. The copper parts were worth $40 each. Rykiel sold the stolen parts to a scrap-metal business and collected $3,244.80.
Rykiel admitted to the thefts when the owner confronted him with evidence. Plattsmouth police arrested Rykiel in November 2018 and he went through the county court and district court process. A new bench trial had been scheduled for February 2020 before Rykiel decided to accept a plea agreement.
Rykiel is being incarcerated on a bond of $10,000, 10 percent. A sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place Feb. 3.