Plattsmouth man admits to third DUI charge in court

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man learned Monday morning that he will likely receive prison time for his third driving under the influence of alcohol conviction.

Kenneth R. Layton, 37, accepted a plea agreement in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense. He also pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted driving under revocation.

The plea agreement contains a joint recommendation of one year in prison on both counts. If the court follows the recommendation, Layton would serve the sentences on a consecutive basis. He would also have his driver’s license suspended for 15 years.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a Plattsmouth police officer noticed Layton was driving a car that had an inoperable brake light at 9:08 p.m. Oct. 23. The officer then saw Layton turn south on South 7th Street and cut across 2nd Avenue to South 6th St. The officer stopped Layton in the alley along the 300 block of S. 6th St.

The officer ran a background check on Layton and learned his driver’s license had been suspended for 15 years due to previous DUI charges in Sarpy County. Both previous convictions happened in June 2018.

The officer noticed the smell of alcohol on Layton’s breath and asked him if he had been drinking. Fedde said Layton told the officer that he had been drinking several hours earlier.

Fedde told the court the officer arrested Layton after he failed several field sobriety tests. A chemical breath test conducted at Cass County Jail revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .118.

Layton remains free on bond. Judge Michael Smith set a sentencing date of March 27.