Plattsmouth man admits violating probation terms

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man admitted Monday morning that he had violated several requirements of his four-year probation term.

Chad E. Nelson, 36, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. He will remain in Cass County Jail until he is sentenced on Dec. 21.

Nelson was initially arrested in October 2018 after authorities found him with methamphetamine. He pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. He was originally placed on 24 months of probation but the court extended that to 48 months last year.

Nelson was required to attend appointments and drug tests as part of his probation, but he missed three random drug tests and two appointments soon after he started his sentence in August 2019. La Vista police arrested him for false reporting in October 2019.

District Court Judge Michael Smith issued a warrant for Nelson in January 2020 after he failed to appear at a court hearing. Council Bluffs police arrested him Oct. 12 and transported him to Cass County Jail.